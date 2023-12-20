Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives $20.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.98. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $20.21.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1,793.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,689,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,532 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,077,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after purchasing an additional 842,866 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,441,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,881,000 after purchasing an additional 708,568 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 160.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after buying an additional 687,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

