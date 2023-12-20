Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ADM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

Shares of ADM opened at $73.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.36 and its 200 day moving average is $76.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.16.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

