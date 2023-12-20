Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 62.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 114.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 17,312 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 43.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 355,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,490,000 after acquiring an additional 108,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth about $350,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $323,411.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,719.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $323,411.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,719.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

NYSE AIT opened at $173.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.11. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.94 and a 1 year high of $175.68.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.12%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

