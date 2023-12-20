Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) vs. Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Applied Digital and Mercurity Fintech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Digital presently has a consensus price target of $14.88, indicating a potential upside of 120.04%. Given Applied Digital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Applied Digital has a beta of 3.97, indicating that its share price is 297% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Applied Digital and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -58.11% -57.80% -19.94% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Digital and Mercurity Fintech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $55.39 million 12.97 -$44.65 million ($0.54) -12.52 Mercurity Fintech $863,438.00 95.96 -$5.64 million N/A N/A

Mercurity Fintech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Digital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats Applied Digital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

