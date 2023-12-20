Analyzing Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) & Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF)

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) and Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verb Technology and Park Lawn’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology $9.44 million 0.08 -$37.44 million ($11.12) -0.02 Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Park Lawn has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verb Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology -797.39% -1,183.48% -164.33% Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Verb Technology and Park Lawn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

5.5% of Verb Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Verb Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Verb Technology and Park Lawn, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Park Lawn 0 0 1 0 3.00

Park Lawn has a consensus price target of $38.06, indicating a potential upside of 170.33%. Given Park Lawn’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Park Lawn is more favorable than Verb Technology.

Summary

Park Lawn beats Verb Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc. develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verbLIVE, an interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video and webinar application; verbCRM, a white-labelled interactive video-based customer relationship management application; verbTEAMS, a self on-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs; verbLEARN, an interactive video and gamified learning management system application; and verbMAIL, an interactive video mail solution integrated into Microsoft Outlook. The company provides non-digital services to enterprise clients, such as printing and fulfillment services. In addition, it offers subscription-based application services. The company serves large enterprises in the life sciences sector, professional sports franchises, and other business sectors. Verb Technology Company, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

