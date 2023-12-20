Analysts Set W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Target Price at $75.57

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

WRB opened at $70.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.00. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.53.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

