Analysts Set Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Target Price at $50.00

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LITE. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $50.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.14. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $65.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Lumentum by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,452,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,416,000 after purchasing an additional 704,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $34,040,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after buying an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after buying an additional 405,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,866,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

