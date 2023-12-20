Analysts Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target at $72.73

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.45.
ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Itron in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.
ITRI opened at $74.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. Itron has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $79.99.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $560.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.78 million. Itron had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. Research analysts predict that Itron will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
