Analysts Set IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Price Target at C$40.75

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

IGM opened at C$35.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$30.34 and a 1-year high of C$43.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.83.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$770.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$770.00 million. IGM Financial had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 15.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 3.4622179 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.97%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

