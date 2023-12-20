Analysts Set Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Target Price at $44.56

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

EVH stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.43. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $511.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.21 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. Analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,742,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,923,098.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,923,098.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 198,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,949,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evolent Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Evolent Health by 254.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 389.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

