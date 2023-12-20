Analysts Set Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target at $112.45

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.45.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $122.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.12. Datadog has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,020.08, a PEG ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. Research analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $14,703,506.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,610,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $1,146,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,212,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total value of $14,703,506.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,610,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,137 shares of company stock worth $57,439,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 167.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 493.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

