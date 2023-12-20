Analysts Set Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Price Target at C$113.25

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2023

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CPGet Free Report) (NYSE:CP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$113.25.

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$111.00 to C$107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Our Latest Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew Paull acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$69.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$244,125.00. In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total transaction of C$4,911,490.50. Also, Director Matthew Paull purchased 3,500 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$69.75 per share, with a total value of C$244,125.00. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.6 %

CP opened at C$103.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$96.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$94.45 and a 12 month high of C$112.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$98.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$103.14.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CPGet Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.92. The company had revenue of C$3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.38 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 37.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4433541 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.00%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.