Analysts Set Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Price Target at C$113.25

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$113.25.
CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$111.00 to C$107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.
Get Our Latest Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Insiders Place Their Bets
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.6 %
CP opened at C$103.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$96.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$94.45 and a 12 month high of C$112.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$98.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$103.14.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.92. The company had revenue of C$3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.38 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 37.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4433541 EPS for the current year.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.00%.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Pacific Kansas City
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.