Analysts Set Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Price Target at C$113.25

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$113.25.

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$111.00 to C$107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

In other news, Director Matthew Paull acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$69.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$244,125.00. In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total transaction of C$4,911,490.50. Also, Director Matthew Paull purchased 3,500 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$69.75 per share, with a total value of C$244,125.00. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CP opened at C$103.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$96.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$94.45 and a 12 month high of C$112.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$98.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$103.14.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.92. The company had revenue of C$3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.38 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 37.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4433541 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.00%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

