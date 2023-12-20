Analysts Set BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Price Target at $41.77

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.77.

BP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of BP stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. BP has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $41.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BP will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of BP by 2.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 467,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its position in shares of BP by 12.2% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 23,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of BP by 221.4% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

