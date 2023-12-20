Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AMPX stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. Amprius Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $323.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.94.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 560.89% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In other news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 56,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $235,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Amprius, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,415,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,804,298.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 56,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $235,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 925,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,644. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth $474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $710,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

