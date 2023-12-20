Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 2.7 %

AP stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 million, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.85. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.26%.

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

