Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 2.7 %
AP stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 million, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.85. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.04.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.26%.
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
