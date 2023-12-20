Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Reduced by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Altria Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,228,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

