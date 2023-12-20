Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.5% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 63,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $138.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.81 and its 200-day moving average is $130.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $142.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

