Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Decreased by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 6.9% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $138.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

