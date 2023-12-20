Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. William Blair began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $344.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

