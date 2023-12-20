Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,458 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. CWM LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,115,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,007,000 after purchasing an additional 75,994 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 215,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 97,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $158.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $52.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

