Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 78 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 98.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 18,231.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $167.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.76 and its 200 day moving average is $175.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

About PepsiCo



PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

