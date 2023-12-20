Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Director Buys C$30,140.00 in Stock

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) Director Jens Grønning bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,140.00.

Algoma Central Price Performance

Shares of ALC stock opened at C$14.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.97. Algoma Central Co. has a one year low of C$14.14 and a one year high of C$18.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$566.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C($0.07). Algoma Central had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of C$205.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.9096692 EPS for the current year.

Algoma Central Dividend Announcement

Algoma Central Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

