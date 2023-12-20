Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Buys New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,800,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $145,908,000. Walt Disney comprises about 1.1% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,020 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Walt Disney by 130.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,121 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 120,222 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,744,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $93.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average of $87.16. The company has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

