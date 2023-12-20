Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives $111.84 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.84.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AKAM

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,935.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,925. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $120.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $120.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.