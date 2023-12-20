Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) VP Sells $206,535.00 in Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rodney Gonsalves also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 28th, Rodney Gonsalves acquired 3 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $333.27.

NYSE:A opened at $139.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $159.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.32.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,255,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,146,773,000 after buying an additional 1,519,134 shares in the last quarter. 2Xideas AG increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 102,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.59.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

