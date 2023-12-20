Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Short Interest Down 5.1% in November

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,070,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 45,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Agenus has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agenus will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in Agenus by 116.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

