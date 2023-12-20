Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 117 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after buying an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,895,144,000 after buying an additional 2,680,850 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,930,414,000 after buying an additional 254,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $102.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.47.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.