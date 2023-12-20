Affiance Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,703 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.7% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.77.

TSLA stock opened at $257.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.52. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.71, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

