AFC Ajax (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) vs. LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Head-To-Head Comparison

AFC Ajax (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.3% of LiveOne shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of LiveOne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Ajax and LiveOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Ajax N/A N/A N/A LiveOne -14.71% N/A -22.91%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Ajax N/A N/A N/A $0.99 12.53 LiveOne $99.61 million 0.99 -$10.02 million ($0.20) -5.40

This table compares AFC Ajax and LiveOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AFC Ajax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AFC Ajax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AFC Ajax and LiveOne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Ajax 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveOne 0 0 3 0 3.00

LiveOne has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Given LiveOne’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveOne is more favorable than AFC Ajax.

Summary

LiveOne beats AFC Ajax on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AFC Ajax



AFC Ajax NV operates a football club primarily in the Netherlands. It also operates a stadium and an youth academy. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About LiveOne



LiveOne, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through automotive and mobile original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes personalized merchandise and gifts through wholesale and direct-to-consumer distribution channels. Further, the company offers LiveOne App, an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, vodcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as LiveXLive Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiveOne, Inc. in October 2021. LiveOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

