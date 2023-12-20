Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 5,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 519,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

AMTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Aemetis from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 542.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 173.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 66.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 105.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.25. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $68.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.53 million. Analysts predict that Aemetis will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

