AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,357 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $18,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 285,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 364.0% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 207,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 162,507 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 146,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.