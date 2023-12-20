AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 48,609 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 683,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,609 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $16,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NiSource by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,039,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,790,000 after purchasing an additional 223,303 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in NiSource by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NiSource by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NI

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.