AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 82,278 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 369.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,278 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $17,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA RHS opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $676.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $153.20 and a 12-month high of $178.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

