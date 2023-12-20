AE Wealth Management LLC Has $16.10 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,664 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $16,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 29,341 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 249,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 55,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

