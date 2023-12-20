AE Wealth Management LLC Has $15.07 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,933 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,965 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $15,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Devon Energy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,068,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 548.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,356,000 after buying an additional 710,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 865.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 227,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after buying an additional 204,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.31.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Devon Energy

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.