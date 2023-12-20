AE Wealth Management LLC Has $14.98 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,609 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $14,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,850,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,471 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 99,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,768,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,279,000 after buying an additional 1,766,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $239,384,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

NYSE GPC opened at $138.95 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $181.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.72.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

