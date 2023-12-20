AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,603,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,752 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $17,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 330.8% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 49.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 66.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on KEY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KEY

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.