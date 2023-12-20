AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 64,138 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 894,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,138 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $17,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 98,059.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,897,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888,144 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,343 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,293,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,295,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 740,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSK opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $20.80.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.22%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

