AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 102,007 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 718.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,007 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $14,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,715,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $119.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $131.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

