AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYG opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $83.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.66.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

