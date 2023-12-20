Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 634 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $816,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 122,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,594,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.
3M Stock Performance
3M stock opened at $106.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.17. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.
3M Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.
3M Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
