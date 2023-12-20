Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 634 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $816,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 122,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,594,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $106.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.17. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.