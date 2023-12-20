Adviser Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 105,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,275,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $138.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $181.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.72.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

