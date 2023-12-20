Adviser Investments LLC Invests $419,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

