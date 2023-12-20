Adviser Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.75%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

