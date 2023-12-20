Adviser Investments LLC Increases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $153.77 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $159.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.62 and a 200 day moving average of $139.10. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.92 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.