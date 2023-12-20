Adviser Investments LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

CVX opened at $151.67 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.