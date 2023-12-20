Adviser Investments LLC Has $762,000 Holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JVAL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

JVAL stock opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $38.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.60.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

