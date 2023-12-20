Adviser Investments LLC Acquires 746 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $34,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DIA stock opened at $375.50 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $314.97 and a one year high of $375.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.66.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

