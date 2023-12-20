Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,319 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $604.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $581.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

