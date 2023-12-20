Adam Eltoukhy Sells 9,628 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $329,566.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 717,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,548,455.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,666 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $43,316.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,999 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $122,225.55.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,667 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $43,342.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $121,350.00.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,342,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,577,000 after acquiring an additional 898,428 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Samsara by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 105,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 37,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

